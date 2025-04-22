Swordsman Online

Swordsman immerses anyone in the enticing Eastern world, full of centuries-old artifacts and no less old riddles associated with them. The most desired artifact will be an ancient script containing the great secrets of martial arts. Possession of it equals impeccable power.



You can get precious manuscripts from one of ten battle clans that have long been fighting for the title of the most powerful one.



The game is completely sharpened by the PvP component, which is supported by a developed class system. After choosing one of the ten schools, you will rise from the young student to the trained warrior, then you can try and defend the honor of your teachers in a fierce battle.