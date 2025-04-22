Shini Game is a free browser-based RPG game set in the world of the famous Bleach anime.

Choose your character and set off on a journey through a huge world inhabited by people and ghosts. On your way you will meet many characters from anime who will be happy to join you in the fight. Create your own team, choose your tactics and defeat anyone who stands in your way. Collect the equipment necessary to develop your character, as well as upgrade each of the heroes, thanks to which you will become stronger and your chance of victory will increase! Join a guild, fight other players, take part in events with rare items and become the best Shinigami in the game!

Wait no more and start playing Shini Game today!