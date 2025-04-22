Records of Lodoss War

If you are a big fan of Japanese anime, you will definitely like a fantasy MMORPG based on the popular anime Record of Lodoss War by Ryo Mizuno and Yoshihiko Ochi.

Explore the 2D world of adventure with one of the five classes: Rogue, Esquire, Magic User, Oracle or Shaman. The graphics remind us about the former browser games, but this bright anime art style still has many followers.



Test yourself in hundreds of quests, defeat enemies and build a team with other players in combo system and check how powerful are your combo attacks!



Become an important participant in Lodoss War today!

