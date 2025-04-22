The Tribal Wars is a browser strategy game, which is a must for each fan of this kind of games. It’s an incredibly popular game recognized as a real classic among its kind. The adventure begins with the creation of a settlement, which can be freely expanded and developed. However, this is the very beginning of the complexity of the game! With time, the player comes into possession of another village. The player, in order to survive, he should make use of the Tribal system to join one of the existing groups or create his own and begin the recrutation! The whole gameplay is based on cooperation with tribesmen to wage war and ultimately take control of the known world. The player should prove to have a highly strategic and logical thinking and have a tactical mind, which would permit him to make the right choices. Stay in his warm and fortified village or move to the conquest? Take advantage of opportunities, think tactically, make friends and get the power!