Rain

Gem0

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconJavier Ricker: how is everyone :3
unranked rank iconIsse Holmstrom: ..
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
Sign in to start chatting

17

0/160

Plemiona

Plemiona

Plemiona

Information

The Tribal Wars is a browser strategy game, which is a must for each fan of this kind of games. It’s an incredibly popular game recognized as a real classic among its kind. The adventure begins with the creation of a settlement, which can be freely expanded and developed. However, this is the very beginning of the complexity of the game! With time, the player comes into possession of another village. The player, in order to survive, he should make use of the Tribal system to join one of the existing groups or create his own and begin the recrutation! The whole gameplay is based on cooperation with tribesmen to wage war and ultimately take control of the known world. The player should prove to have a highly strategic and logical thinking and have a tactical mind, which would permit him to make the right choices. Stay in his warm and fortified village or move to the conquest? Take advantage of opportunities, think tactically, make friends and get the power!

Recent Forum Posts

Curious about the game

2 replies

Last reply: Nov 15, 2020

Feedback

5 replies

Last reply: Mar 28, 2020

What is this game?

1 replies

Last reply: Feb 15, 2020

How to get credits

2 replies

Last reply: Feb 15, 2020

Good game ??

4 replies

Last reply: Apr 3, 2019

How often do you play this game?

1 replies

Last reply: Sep 22, 2017

Nice Game

3 replies

Last reply: Sep 4, 2017

what is this game about

1 replies

Last reply: Aug 2, 2017

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy