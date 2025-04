Next RP is the most realistic multiplayer game that takes place in the heart of Russian Federation. The creators of the games worked out a detailed in-game world, such as well know car brands, buildings from the real cities and the possibility of buying in-game items. The game has several storylines that leave an unforgettable experience keeping you in game for hours. Plunge into the criminal world and win the main place on the server.

Immerse yourself in the world of criminal Russia now!