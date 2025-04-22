Lucky Buddies is a captivating mobile game by Everybuddy Games that combines puzzle, adventure and strategy elements.

To overcome the challenges on his way, Lucky must fight the menacing Pirates on his journeys across mysterious islands. Help him on his journey and free cute dragons. Collect friendly companions that Lucky meets along the way - Buddy. Each of the Buddies has unique abilities and personalities, which brings an exciting collectible aspect to the gameplay. Lucky Buddies features beautiful cartoonish graphics, enjoyable music, and an intuitive interface, making it the perfect game for players of all ages. A captivating storyline, great adventures and lots of Buddies to collect will provide hours of great fun.

