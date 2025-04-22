Legend of Junior is a browser MMO RPG embedded in the fantasy world of Chinese mythology. The main focus of the game lies on the tasks of the storyline and combat, a mechanic reminiscent of typical hack'n'slash productions.





Through fighting and performing the mission, we gain experience and equipment that allows us to develop our character, so that it becomes more and more powerful.





The game has a multitude of functions and facilities, and the oriental narrative line catches the player's attention for longer.





In addition, as the Legend of Junior browser game does not require additional disk space or high-quality equipment, you can play it right away without waiting for downloading and fear that your computer can not cope with the requirements.