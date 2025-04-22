La Tale Online

La Tale is a two-dimensional side-scrolling MMO RPG game which resembles graphically the old platformers. The detail, however, was much more accurate, and the whole look refers rather to the manga style of Asian comics.





The game offers us a huge world to explore, full of various quests. The gameplay is pleasant and intuitive, and the adventure we experience draw us longer.





The character creation system at La Tale allows us to choose from nine classes and over fifty specializations. And each of the classes can be developed thanks to additional skills, objects or legendary skills.





Discover over 100 different spheres of the magical world, visit small towns and huge metropolises. Solo or in the company of your guild, make the world of La Tale safer and more beautiful.