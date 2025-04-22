Islanderz is a free economic strategy game. After the registration, you choose one of the three fraction – Arcsian, Concordian or Praderian. The choice of the fraction is very significant, because each of them specialize in different elements of the game. You create your own islands, expand the infrastructure and manage it. You have to investigate the state and improve your ships and defense weapons. You send your character to various expeditions in order to gain experience and new objects. However, the main task is to create your own battle fleet, defense weapons and construct the buildings – depending on the type of your game. You have to carry out the missions to receive some of the necessary equipment or raw material, by which you can improve your islands. You may find here the NPC islands – the islands of the artificial intelligence – that you can attack. The graphics are rather maintained in modern style with dominant light colours that make the game better without the gloomy and grey atmosphere. Join the Islanderz even today and conquer the world!

