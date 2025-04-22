The game requires to download the Android emulator - BlueStacks!









The cruel dragon arrives and the world is in chaos and war. To destroy the forces of evil will be necessary legendary artifact, whose location is currently unknown. Embark on an adventurous journey to find it and overcome the darkness.





Fight in exciting air battles, flying freely in a stunning 720 degree panorama. And that's all in full detail 3D graphics.





As befits a good MMO RPG Daybreak Legends: Origin gives you access to intense PvP and GvG battles in real time, shoulder to shoulder with friends or your lover (thanks to the unique social system are also possible marriages in the game, which allows us to improve our statistics).





Choose one of the five unique classes (Puppeteer Mage, Bounty Hunter, Lancer or Warrior), customize your character with items and equipment, and then with over 250 skill combinations, defeat all who stand in your way!