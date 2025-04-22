Rain

Gem738

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
unranked rank iconkirill: всем пр
unranked rank iconАня Бедойя Камачо: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
Sign in to start chatting

22

0/160

Daybreak Legends: Origin

Daybreak Legends: Origin

Daybreak Legends: Origin

Information

The game requires to download the Android emulator - BlueStacks!



The cruel dragon arrives and the world is in chaos and war. To destroy the forces of evil will be necessary legendary artifact, whose location is currently unknown. Embark on an adventurous journey to find it and overcome the darkness.


Fight in exciting air battles, flying freely in a stunning 720 degree panorama. And that's all in full detail 3D graphics.


As befits a good MMO RPG Daybreak Legends: Origin gives you access to intense PvP and GvG battles in real time, shoulder to shoulder with friends or your lover (thanks to the unique social system are also possible marriages in the game, which allows us to improve our statistics).


Choose one of the five unique classes (Puppeteer Mage, Bounty Hunter, Lancer or Warrior), customize your character with items and equipment, and then with over 250 skill combinations, defeat all who stand in your way!

Recent Forum Posts

Game is very very good play

2 replies

Last reply: Aug 8, 2020

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy