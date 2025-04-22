CSR Racing 2 is a free racing mobile game from the NaturalMotion studio. If you like the latest, fast and cool looking cars then CSR Racing 2 is definitely for you! Choose for yourself the best car, and there is plenty to choose from - Ferrari, Bugatti Lamborghini, etc., master its control and conquer roads! The game takes place in so-called drag racing, in which two cars try to overcome a short, straight route in the shortest possible time through appropriate deceleration, acceleration and gear shifts.In the game, we have multiplayer mode but also a solo mode, where we race with AI and discover the story. Play CSR Racing 2 now!