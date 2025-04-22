Crossout 1

Crossout is a MMO action game based in a post-apocalyptic world. It has been developed by the creators of the famous War Thunder and brings to us a completely refreshed gameplay on somewhat different terms.

If you think Crossout is an other clone of the Wargaming games or War Thunder, then this will bring you a pleasant surprise - the Gaijins made sure of that, by changing some very important aspects from their previous productions. The most important is the fact, that we can modify our vehicles! The player is faced with the challenge of making his own four-wheel (and more!) vehicle from scratch, by choosing among thousands of different components. Forget about default vehicles, this game is a real treat for motoring and Lego lovers! It is up to you, how your "car" will look like. So, you want it to have a chainsaw? Go ahead! A machine gun? No problem! This kind of freedom makes every vehicle looking different and unique on the battlefield and gives vent to its author creativity to wreak havoc among the ranks of the enemy team.

When we are speaking about a Gaijin game, we can not forget about an incredibly advanced damage system, which may be known from other games of this studio and where we have to completely forget about such thing as hit points. Each vehicle has a weak spot and the trick is to keep our own vehicle with as small amount of them as possible and to skillfully use the weak spot of our enemies.

The micro-payments which we may find in this Crossout are non-invasive and do not have a big impact on the gameplay. We do not have to pay a penny in order to defeat an enemy, which has spent a great fortune for his parts. You just have to find a weak spot!

Crossout is without any doubt a game which can not be ignored, so join this ever-growing community today!