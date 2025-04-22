Ark of War - The War of Universe is a completely free strategy game available on Android phones.

Become a captain in your ark and set off on a journey around the galaxy. Upgrade your ship to make it even more powerful. Find necessary resources that will help your fleet in survival, or exchange them with other players. Collect many dofferent commanders who will lead your army to victory in huge space battles. Join the fight for the universe and alone or together with friends gain power over the entire galaxy!

Don't wait any longer and play Ark of War - The War of Universe today!