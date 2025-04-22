Allods Online is a free computer MMORPG from My.Games studio.





Start a new, amazing adventure in the world of Sarnaut and join hundreds of players from all over the world. Choose a side in the conflict - League or Empire, and fight to conquer the new world. When creating a character, you can choose from 7 different races, divided into those available for League and Empire, and as many as 10 classes! Find your favorite style of play and get hooked for good. Search for your travel companions and fight together against demons and monsters that will stand in your way. Discover what secrets Sarnaut hides and try to stop the disaster that is fast approaching.





Don't wait any longer and play Allods Online today!