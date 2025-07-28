GemEarn

Back to Terraria forum

What is currently the best pickaxe in Terraria?

FireWalker30 avatar

FireWalker30

July 28, 2025 at 10:53 PM

The Pickaxe Axe from yoyo bags is still the top tool post-Moon Lord for speed and reach.
WaffleMoo53 avatar

WaffleMoo53

July 29, 2025 at 04:01 AM

Before that, the Zenith is best-in-slot in pure pickform or needs Simulacrum Pickaxe for early Moon Lord.
BananaCho_ho avatar

BananaCho_ho

July 29, 2025 at 08:51 AM

For Grappling Hook world traversal the Fire Gauntlet or Frostruck Heat theives hands guide your mining direction.
Headshot_ads avatar

Headshot_ads

July 29, 2025 at 06:43 PM

Early hardmode options include the Reaver Shark and Hamaxe combined with picksaw for a balanced upgrade path.
LunaSky46 avatar

LunaSky46

July 30, 2025 at 09:41 PM

The best pick for breaking Tomb Sculptures and other ghost blocks is the Molten Pickaxe if you’re playing classic or expert pre-hardmode.
WafflePants4 avatar

WafflePants4

August 1, 2025 at 12:11 AM

The Meowmere does mining surprisingly fast once you unlock it post-Moon Lord.
MooGoos_oose avatar

MooGoos_oose

August 1, 2025 at 05:16 PM

Pickaxes combine with tools like Drill Containment Units in certain modded servers but Zenith stays king for pure vanilla.
MooGoose58 avatar

MooGoose58

August 2, 2025 at 05:49 PM

In master mode the layering of the best tool is essential when grinding fossils or jokebeast tissue fragments.
SlapperMeow1 avatar

SlapperMeow1

August 3, 2025 at 06:08 AM

Players often store multiple tools because each excels at different mining terrains or enemy resistance.

