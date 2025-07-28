What is currently the best pickaxe in Terraria?

FireWalker30 The Pickaxe Axe from yoyo bags is still the top tool post-Moon Lord for speed and reach.

WaffleMoo53 Before that, the Zenith is best-in-slot in pure pickform or needs Simulacrum Pickaxe for early Moon Lord.

BananaCho_ho For Grappling Hook world traversal the Fire Gauntlet or Frostruck Heat theives hands guide your mining direction.

Headshot_ads Early hardmode options include the Reaver Shark and Hamaxe combined with picksaw for a balanced upgrade path.

LunaSky46 The best pick for breaking Tomb Sculptures and other ghost blocks is the Molten Pickaxe if you’re playing classic or expert pre-hardmode.

WafflePants4 The Meowmere does mining surprisingly fast once you unlock it post-Moon Lord.

MooGoos_oose Pickaxes combine with tools like Drill Containment Units in certain modded servers but Zenith stays king for pure vanilla.

MooGoose58 In master mode the layering of the best tool is essential when grinding fossils or jokebeast tissue fragments.