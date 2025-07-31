What are Minecraft modpacks and which are the best?

LunaNova86 Modpacks bundle together multiple mods with a theme like survival, tech, or fantasy.

Clutch9921 RLCraft is one of the most infamous: it turns Minecraft into a brutal survival game.

FlashLuna9 FTB (Feed the Beast) packs are known for complex tech mods and deep progression trees.

ShadowBorn81 SkyFactory puts you on a floating island with nothing and builds from there using automation.

OrcBorn18 Most modpacks run through launchers like CurseForge, ATLauncher, or Technic.

MooSocks91 Some are super lightweight while others need a beefy PC to handle them.