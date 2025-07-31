What are Minecraft modpacks and which are the best?

GemEarn

Rain

Gem134

novice rank icon我是你爸爸: bxnx
novice rank iconsantiago17072009rangelius: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJuly: Hello Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem55 to the Rain
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconCarl6616: Hi
novice rank iconKantsuro: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconCayitoxd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: yeah
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: Yes
novice rank icon2979804983: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconDevMaster: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icongabriel Tapp: hifh
novice rank iconEromours: :D
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem139 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJeremias Gonzalez: hello
novice rank iconspiderbiter245: HI
novice rank iconJeremias Gonzalez: monkaS emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icongabriel Tapp: hij
novice rank icon我是你爸爸: jsh
novice rank icondbssandan: 666
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: I lost some scores
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: aaaaaaaa
adept rank iconVenomgamez: Gamba emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconadri suasme3: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconxuedingedelongmao: 123
novice rank iconsebzanga: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconEromours: no
SystemGamehag: 7 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
novice rank icongabriel Tapp: jnkjn
novice rank iconAndrew Kovach: Qq
mage rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconGela: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon2979804983: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconcarlos: :v
novice rank iconEromours: :D
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconspiderbiter245: hey
novice rank iconsantiago17072009rangelius: Yo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: galaxy
SystemGamehag: 11 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
novice rank iconAhmed Omar: wsp
SystemGamehag: Yo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: oh boy
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: Oh dear
novice rank iconspiderbiter245: hey
novice rank icon上海海上: hg
scholar rank iconAtia: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

54

0/160

Back to Minecraft forum

What are Minecraft modpacks and which are the best?

LunaNova86 avatar

LunaNova86

July 31, 2025 at 04:43 PM

Modpacks bundle together multiple mods with a theme like survival, tech, or fantasy.
Clutch9921 avatar

Clutch9921

August 1, 2025 at 07:07 PM

RLCraft is one of the most infamous: it turns Minecraft into a brutal survival game.
FlashLuna9 avatar

FlashLuna9

August 1, 2025 at 10:31 PM

FTB (Feed the Beast) packs are known for complex tech mods and deep progression trees.
ShadowBorn81 avatar

ShadowBorn81

August 2, 2025 at 03:15 PM

SkyFactory puts you on a floating island with nothing and builds from there using automation.
OrcBorn18 avatar

OrcBorn18

August 2, 2025 at 06:52 PM

Most modpacks run through launchers like CurseForge, ATLauncher, or Technic.
MooSocks91 avatar

MooSocks91

August 3, 2025 at 09:11 AM

Some are super lightweight while others need a beefy PC to handle them.
NeoRay60 avatar

NeoRay60

August 4, 2025 at 01:01 AM

It’s the best way to explore new playstyles without building your own modlist.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam WalletSteam Keys

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

What are Minecraft modpacks and which are the best? on Minecraft Forum on Gamehag