What are Minecraft modpacks and which are the best?

Modpacks bundle together multiple mods with a theme like survival, tech, or fantasy.
RLCraft is one of the most infamous: it turns Minecraft into a brutal survival game.
FTB (Feed the Beast) packs are known for complex tech mods and deep progression trees.
SkyFactory puts you on a floating island with nothing and builds from there using automation.
Most modpacks run through launchers like CurseForge, ATLauncher, or Technic.
Some are super lightweight while others need a beefy PC to handle them.
It’s the best way to explore new playstyles without building your own modlist.