i think this is animeeee

robbloclk

John Doe and Jane Doe are the official test accounts created by Roblox CEO David Baszuki on June 25, 2005 (although their joining dates are listed as February 27, 2006). The name John DOE refers to an anonymous man, and Jane DOE refers to an anonymous woman. John DOE's user ID is #2 and Jane DOE's user ID is #3. They are known for being mentioned in many different fake "hacker" stories throughout Roblox's history and have been mentioned in many clickbait videos.



Bot accounts

In the very early days of Roblox, both accounts were used by administrators and NPCs. NPCs were functional, being able to communicate with others. John D321OE was last online on September 8, 2017, at approximately 10: 09 a.m., while Jane DOE was last online on September 7, 2017, at approximately 8: 11 p.m. (both according to Alexrocks911's Check A User's Last Online Information game). Prior to this, John DOE was last online on March 18, 2016, and Jane DOE was last online on December 4, 2015. Before it all became public, both accounts were last seen online on February 27, 2006, around 3: 06 p.m. (when Roblox officially left the alpha testing stage). Many people speculated that these accounts were accessed using password guessers, but instead Roblox cleaned up John and Jane DOE's friend lists.