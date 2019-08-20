Rain

Gem74

SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem50 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconBlue Master (Türkçe): wwwww
novice rank iconhanfred: prime opinion works
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: wwwwwwwww
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
unranked rank iconSteven Matheus: Olá
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

28

0/160

Back to Animal Jam

Membership

McHuskiez avatar

McHuskiez

August 20, 2019 at 10:49 AM

they should do Offers for Animal Jam to get free Diamonds
coolkitten118912 avatar

coolkitten118912

September 16, 2019 at 01:24 AM

yea thats a good idea!
vikinggohst avatar

vikinggohst

October 25, 2019 at 12:46 PM

i agree they should.
Guildsman avatar

Guildsman

October 25, 2019 at 03:59 PM

Ive never played it
WhyAreYouHere avatar

WhyAreYouHere

October 25, 2019 at 08:26 PM

I hope they do :100:
flipflapm0use avatar

flipflapm0use

November 24, 2019 at 08:39 PM

or they should do offers for membership codes
GoldGamer132 avatar

GoldGamer132

January 7, 2020 at 08:32 PM

yeah good idea i need membership
jamestaclee153 avatar

jamestaclee153

March 17, 2020 at 06:35 AM

ohh im not in membership in AJ
badman163 avatar

badman163

March 17, 2020 at 07:17 AM

i agree
Sumathi750 avatar

Sumathi750

June 30, 2021 at 05:43 PM

yes guys you are correct
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Membership - Animal Jam Forum on Gamehag