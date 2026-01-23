Gilbert Hong

FRESH FULLZ UPDATED-2026 AVAILABLE

USA UK CANADA GERMANY SPAIN ITALY AUSTRALIA

Tax Return 2026 Filling Fullz

Children Fullz 2011-2023

Young & Old Age Fullz 1930-2009

High Credit Score 700+ Scores

DL & ID Photos Front Back with selfie

DL Photos available all countries

Passport Photos

W-2 Forms with DL Photo (2021-22-23)

USA LLC Docs with DL & SSN



USA-> Name SSN DOB DL Address City State Zip Phone Email Employee & Bank Info

UK-> Name NIN DOB DL Address City State Postcode MMN Account number Sort Code

Canada-> Name SIN DOB DL Address City State Zip Phone MMN



Many Other Countries Fresh Fullz available in Bulk quantity

All Info will be provided with guarantee

Tax Filling Tools & Tutorials available



Our Team Is working 24/7 & here we're:

--------------------------------------

Telegram@killhacks - @ leadsupplier

What's App - (+1) 727'''788'''6129

Telegram Channel - t.me/leadsproviderworldwide

Discord - @ leads.seller

VK Messenger - @ leadsupplier

Signal - @ killhacks.90

Email - hacksp007 at gmail dot com

Zangi - 17-7369-4210

https://about.me/gilberthong



Email Leads & phone number Leads

Crypto, Forex, Investors Leads

Payday & Loan Leads

Doctors Database, Health & Medical Leads

Car Database with Reg Numbers

Email & Pass Combos

Office365 Leads & Logins

Crypto Exchanges Leads

LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram Leads

Education & School Leads



TOOLS & TUTORIALS AVAILABLE

H@cking Sp@mming C@rding Sc@M Pages Scripting Tools

Complete packages for Sp@mming & Ph!shing

Sqli Injectors & Pen3tratrion Tools with tutorials

SMTP Linux Root & Sc@m Page Scripting

C@rding Tools & Tutorials (For CC|CVV Cash out & Dumps)



We are also providing complete packages for the above listed stuff

Complete guidance & assistance will be provided

Just try our services, we'll give your best



#fullz #usafullz #canadafullz #ukfullz #taxreturn2026 #usataxreturn #dlphotos

#personalID #leads #taxfillingfullz #usataxfilling #childrenfullz #trumpiran #indiarussia

#chinausa #usachina #MAGA #Btc #btcbullrun #cryptocrash #cryptobill #eth #altseason



*Be aware from the scammers using our cloned names