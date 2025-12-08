GemЗарабатывать

Дождь

Gem565

mage rank iconBCG: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank icongame: Dance Red emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlouisperez: Dance Green emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJacob: Clap emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconste13405: Clap emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpioneersproductions: Dance Red emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconUser456: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
enchanter rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconDeathburgerz013: fsfdsfd
novice rank iconlxing3156: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconZubayer Farmin: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: Присоединяйтесь к нашему Discord для ежедневных розыгрышей Gem!
novice rank iconAroha876: Dance Green emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconrichbrocode: Vibin emote (inline chat version) 1f4a9 emote (inline chat version) 1f4a9 emote (inline chat version) 1f649 emote (inline chat version) какаю
novice rank iconrichbrocode: вибрируя
novice rank iconDJTOPOCHO25: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconrichbrocode: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconrichbrocode: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconrichbrocode: я кайфую Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconrichbrocode: ээх
novice rank iconshyeontae899: 11
adept rank iconreimond96: привет
apprentice rank iconwhsj: 11
novice rank iconDJTOPOCHO25: :v
novice rank icongodzhuyouan: Dance Green emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconsmartfoxhhh: Dance Red emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon3850040531: 1111
novice rank iconPato40: ноооо, на этот раз присоединилось больше OOOO emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 17 пользователей получили Gem77 от Дождя.
novice rank iconshyeontae899: ..
novice rank iconlouisperez: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
enchanter rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconfonda7328: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconDeathburgerz013: fds
novice rank iconDa Long: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: @jlrsnmf_Ayio42_MOBC нажертвовал Gem20 для the Rain
novice rank iconsup boi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconRok Victory: Он
novice rank iconhaobeeeeeb: ..
novice rank iconPato40: XD
novice rank iconPato40: pasa protip de las encuestas hanfred
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconggo_0104: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version) Dance Green emote (inline chat version) Dance Blue emote (inline chat version) Dance Red emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconsmartfoxhhh: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: Присоединяйтесь к нашему Discord для ежедневных розыгрышей самоцветов!
novice rank iconXWDWX8: Надеюсь, нет, служба поддержки всё время говорит, что я включил VPN, но на самом деле я этого не делал
novice rank iconlxing3156: politecat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAstrumDeus: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconXWDWX8: Если я обменяю во второй раз, мне все равно вернут деньги?
45

Назад к форуму От пользователей

no money for 4 days ???

liza avatar

liza

December 8, 2025 at 04:00 PM

Hi. I complete offers every day. This includes 4 or 5 games. They stopped paying me. Please check why I'm not receiving money. I complete all the requirements up to the paid level and beyond. And One game... didn't pay me 0.01 for the initial levels. Recover the money from these companies. Why do I play if they want me and won't pay me? Money per level. Money per game. Why is it written there? Is it a scam? This is my money. Where is it? All my games are above level 500. 1$ , 2$, 5$, 7$ ??????? Wo is my money?

