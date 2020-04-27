Rain

Gem67

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

28

0/160

EarnNewsMinecraft 1.16 Newest Update From Mojang
By: Gamehag on April 27, 2020
(607 ratings)
Minecraft 1.16 Newest Update From Mojang

Minecraft 1.16 Newest Update From Mojang

Minecraft 1.16 is not released yet. But you can play it on the snapshot. It focuses on the Nether Biome which Mojang added new Oresnew Biomes, and new Mobs. I'll Explain the recent update on this article.

 Note: This article is NOT copied from Wikipedia all of the highlighted words are related with the recent update

  • Ores
s6GEgVUJdMTE8So15kn52oxBaFjiQy.png
                  Nether Gold Ore                                                Ancient Debris                                                 Gilded Black Stone 

  • Nether gold ore
          Whenever you are Mining a Nether Gold OreNether Gold Ore gives you a small experience and gives 2-6 nuggets. you can transform the Ingots that you have obtained in Nether Gold Ore into gold to trade them to Piglins or make Netherite.

  • Ancient debris
          Ancient debris on the other hand is hard to find in Minecraft. You can either mine at the location of Y- 11 or use Tnt to blast away Netherracks to Find ancient debris. Ancient debris DOES NOT burn on lava or blown up BUT you can still get damaged even if you used the armor (Ironic isn't it?). Its hardness is like obsidian but obsidian is a lot harder than Ancient Debris. After finding 4 Ancient Debris you can smelt them then you can now make Netherite. Now to make Netherite you need 4 scraps and 4 gold. You can use Smithing Table to upgrade your diamond equipment to Netherite Equipments (with enchantments depending on what your armor or tools enchantment)
  • Gilded Blackstone 
          Gilded Blackstone gives 2-5 gold nuggets (without fortune). and can be found in the Bastion (i'll, later on, describe each biomes and Structures)

Newest mobs

        Mojang added 4 hostile and passive mobs. These 4 mobs are PiglinsZombiefied piglinsStriders, and Hoglins.
uX86zyubhi97Vot4XnAuG4bQ8TXKyd.png     
         Strider                             Zombified piglins                         Zoglins                                       Piglins                                     Hoglins
  
  • Strider
          Striders are passive mobs they don’t attack you once you go near. Strider gets unhappy when it reaches on the ground their appearance will get changed turning them into a grey and they’ll shake (like getting out of the pool)They can be Rideable if you have saddle and fungus in a stick.
  • Zombified Piglins (Trivia: Zombified Piglins are Zombie Pigmans but they rename the old pigman into Zombiefid Pigman!)
          Zombified Piglins are Piglins that turned into zombies because of entering the nether portal. Piglins are afraid of Zombiefid Piglins which adds another weakness to Piglins
   
  • Zoglins
          Zoglins are mobs that went to the nether portal It Can’t breed and scare away mobs (some mobs) or you can also name them as zombie Hoglins.

  • Piglins
          Piglins are both passive and hostile if you don't wear any gold piece of armor you’ll get attacked, if you hit one of them They'll attack too, if you opened a chest near them they'll attack. Sometimes if you attack Piglin’s Hoglin they attack you but i rarely see Piglins having Hoglins as their pets or whatsoever because hoglins are afraid to go to piglins territory. Piglins are afraid of blue light. They attack wither skeleton Too!

  • Hoglins
          Hoglins are Hostile Mobs when you go near it. Usually hoglins are always in packs and you’ll see some following piglins. They drop leather and pork chops. They attack other mobs like wither skeleton and have children. They avoid piglins and nether portal because it would turn into Zoglins.

  • Biomes
          There are few biomes that Mojang added.
sr9eiN02WcR2pl6DXQhiiQ2VwnhpEJ.png
                  Warped Forest                                           Soul Sand Valley                                              Crimson Forest
  • Crimson Forest
          The Crimson forest acts as the normal forest in the Overworld like Oak, birch, spruce, and other forests available in the Overworld. There are many resources there and you can even start making trades because it is well known as Piglin’s territory. it has a Red Fog at the Background
  • Warped Forest
          Just like Crimson forest. The Warped forest is a forest that is colored blue it is home of Endermans (not home but I see a lot of them scattered) and can affect the speedrunners because they can farm many pearls instead farming in the desert (the spawn rate in Crimson forest is a lot more Higher than desert biome). There’s actually a new structure in Warped Forest and it is BastionsBastions are structures made by piglins. And there are treasures (gold blocks, ingots, pieces of armors, Enchantments, pigstep the newest disc in Minecraft)and other more new blocks. It has a Dark Blue Fog at the Background
  • Soul Sand Valley
          Soul Sand Valley are valleys that have Soul Soil and Soul Sands. once Soul Soil and Soul Sand are ignited with flint and steel or ghast’s fireballs the result of the fire is blue unlike igniting the nether rack. it has a blue color in the background
  • Basalt Deltas
          Basalt Deltas are composed of Basalt a type of new block once ice and lava interacts and Blackstone can be used as cobblestone
Basalt Deltas has a Snow like weather but the falling particles are ashes. it has a whitish color in the background

And That's it for This article Once this article is approved i am going to make more article regarding with Mojang's updates. I would make more article once I get more information in the game I am discovering new blocks, mobs and some location to get Ancient Debris

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy