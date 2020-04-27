Minecraft 1.16 Newest Update From Mojang

Minecraft 1.16 is not released yet. But you can play it on the snapshot. It focuses on the Nether Biome which Mojang added new Ores, new Biomes, and new Mobs. I'll Explain the recent update on this article.

Nether Gold Ore Ancient Debris Gilded Black Stone
Whenever you are Mining a Nether Gold Ore
. Nether Gold Ore
gives you a small experience and gives 2-6 nuggets
. you can transform the Ingots that you have obtained in Nether Gold Ore
into gold to trade them to Piglins
or make Netherite.
Ancient debris
on the other hand is hard to find in Minecraft
. You can either mine at the location of Y- 11 or use Tnt to blast away Netherracks
to Find ancient debris. Ancient debris DOES NOT burn on lava or blown up BUT you can still get damaged even if you used the armor (Ironic isn't it?). Its hardness is like obsidian but obsidian is a lot harder than Ancient Debris
. After finding 4 Ancient Debris
you can smelt them then you can now make Netherite
. Now to make Netherite
you need 4 scraps and 4 gold. You can use Smithing Table
to upgrade your diamond equipment to Netherite Equipments
(with enchantments depending on what your armor or tools enchantment)
Gilded Blackstone
gives 2-5 gold nuggets (without fortune). and can be found in the Bastion
(i'll, later on, describe each biomes
and Structures)Newest mobs Mojang
added 4 hostile and passive mobs. These 4 mobs are Piglins
, Zombiefied piglins
, Striders
, and Hoglins
.
Strider Zombified piglins Zoglins Piglins Hoglins
Striders
are passive mobs
they don’t attack you once you go near. Strider
gets unhappy when it reaches on the ground their appearance will get changed turning them into a grey and they’ll shake (like getting out of the pool).
They can be Rideable if you have saddle and fungus in a stick.
Zombified Piglins
- Zombified Piglins (Trivia: Zombified Piglins are Zombie Pigmans but they rename the old pigman into Zombiefid Pigman!)
are Piglins
that turned into zombies because of entering the nether portal. Piglins
are afraid of Zombiefid Piglins
which adds another weakness to Piglins
Zoglins
are mobs that went to the nether portal It Can’t breed and scare away mobs (some mobs) or you can also name them as zombie Hoglins
.
Piglins
are both passive and hostile if you don't wear any gold piece of armor you’ll get attacked, if you hit one of them They'll attack too, if you opened a chest near them they'll attack. Sometimes if you attack Piglin’s Hoglin
they attack you but i rarely see Piglins
having Hoglins
as their pets or whatsoever because hoglins
are afraid to go to piglins
territory. Piglins
are afraid of blue light. They attack wither skeleton Too!
Hoglins
are Hostile Mobs
when you go near it. Usually hoglins
are always in packs and you’ll see some following piglins. They drop leather and pork chops. They attack other mobs like wither skeleton and have children. They avoid piglins
and nether portal because it would turn into Zoglins.
There are few biomes that Mojang added. Warped Forest Soul Sand Valley Crimson Forest
The Crimson forest
acts as the normal forest in the Overworld like Oak, birch, spruce, and other forests available in the Overworld. There are many resources there and you can even start making trades because it is well known as Piglin’s
territory. it has a Red Fog at the Background
Just like Crimson forest
. The Warped forest
is a forest that is colored blue it is home of Endermans (not home but I see a lot of them scattered) and can affect the speedrunners because they can farm many pearls instead farming in the desert (the spawn rate in Crimson forest is a lot more Higher than desert biome). There’s actually a new structure in Warped Forest and it is Bastions
. Bastions
are structures made by piglins. And there are treasures (gold blocks, ingots, pieces of armors, Enchantments, pigstep the newest disc in Minecraft)and other more new blocks. It has a Dark Blue Fog at the Background
Soul Sand Valley
are valleys that have Soul Soil
and Soul Sands
. once Soul Soil
and Soul Sand
are ignited with flint and steel or ghast’s fireballs the result of the fire is blue unlike igniting the nether rack.
it has a blue color in the background
Basalt Deltas
are composed of Basalt
a type of new block once ice and lava interacts and Blackstone
can be used as cobblestoneBasalt Deltas
Basalt Deltas are composed of Basalt a type of new block once ice and lava interacts and Blackstone can be used as cobblestone. Basalt Deltas has a Snow like weather but the falling particles are ashes. it has a whitish color in the background