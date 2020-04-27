Minecraft 1.16 Newest Update From Mojang

Minecraft 1.16 is not released yet. But you can play it on the snapshot. It focuses on the Nether Biome which Mojang added new Ores, new Biomes, and new Mobs. I'll Explain the recent update on this article.

Note: This article is NOT copied from Wikipedia all of the highlighted words are related with the recent update

Ores

Nether gold ore

Ancient debris

Gilded Blackstone

Strider



Zombified Piglins (Trivia: Zombified Piglins are Zombie Pigmans but they rename the old pigman into Zombiefid Pigman!)

Zoglins

Piglins

Hoglins

Biomes

Crimson Forest

Warped Forest

Soul Sand Valley

Basalt Deltas

