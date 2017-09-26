Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire is a mix of of MMO, RTS and City Builder

The title is a mixture of MMO, with RTS and City Builder and, according to the description in Google Play, you will have the opportunity to have known Heroes of Final Fantasy XV for PS4, such as Noctis, Gladiolus, Ignis , Prompto, Cindy and others, in their mobile team.



The goal of Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire is to build a city, train your army and participate in real-time battles. You can also create your Guild or join one that is already established. In addition to fighting magic and spades, the player will have to build cities and castles. With this, you will be able to develop technologies for your army to fight count enemies in battles by the dominion of Eos.



The scheme is the same as Game of War and Mobile Strike. Build a kingdom / fortress by taking good care of the economy and security and form alliances with other players for possible clan warfare.



The look is all in 2D, the new Empire quite lightweight, it runs with ease even on very old cellphones like the Galaxy Core 2.



Anyone looking for action, or a bit of the gameplay elements of Final Fantasy XV for consoles, will be a bit disappointed. The game is identical to Game of War in this question, only adding characters present in Final Fantasy XV.

The developer comments that the battle system is very interesting and that it has a series of variables to make the results very unpredictable. It is also curious to note that in the App Store, the game has almost five stars because of the evaluation of the players, while in Google Play, the same title is only 2.5 stars. It's still early to say this, but it seems that Final Fantasy XV: The New Empire on Android has potential to be somewhat frustrating. For what reason we still do not know. What we already know is that the title is free to download on both platforms, however there are several items to buy inside the game.