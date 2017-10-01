A Beginners Guide to Call of duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer



SHOTGUNS

like claymores, like a one-shot kill appeal of sniper rifles, but want to get up close and personal, then shotguns might be for you these boomsticks. It comes in several different flavors and while they can often be slow to fire and reload make up for the sedate pace with explosive fiery death.

The USAS s12 has a slow loading magazine that gets better with sleight of hand while the KSG 12 plays well alongside extreme conditioning but with swift executions.

Recommended Abilities

1. Quick-draw and blast shield are good starting points if you're rocking a support strike package.

2.But if you're more of a lone wolf then using the assault package hardline at level 15 gives you a chance to unlock individual focus streaks one kill sooner.

3.Stalker is still my pick for your go-to tier 3 perk when using shotguns.



LIGHT MACHINE GUNS

Light machine gun share characteristics with their smaller more nimble SMG counterparts, but still much more ammo meaning you don't need to reload them as often. The slow refill times on LMGs makes the sleight of hand essential if you don't want to duck into the bushes whenever you need to restock bullets.

Recommended Abilities

1. Quick-draw speeds up these weapons slow down side aiming and helps to reduce the chances of being shot in the face or needing to go in with inaccurate hip firing.

2.Once again, use stalker to increase your speed while aiming