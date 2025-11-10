Gem적립

Experience Doing Quests in Game "RAID: Shadow Legends" on Gamehag – Is It Worth It?

November 10, 2025 at 02:23 AM

Hello everyone! Today I want to share a little bit of my personal experience doing the quests of RAID: Shadow Legends on Gamehag—one of the games that gives the most Soul Gems that I have ever tried.

🎮 How I Started

I learned about RAID through the Gamehag quests, and the rewards were quite attractive, so I tried it out.

The requirement is to reach level 10 in the game—it sounds simple, but to complete it quickly, you need a few tips.

⚡ Tips to complete the quest quickly

Play in Campaign mode first—it's easy to level up and unlock new generals.

Take advantage of the free codes that RAID often gives to new players (just Google “Raid promo codes”).

Don't skip the initial tutorial, as it helps you understand the combat mechanics—saving time later.

Level up according to the main general group; don't spread out, because you only need a strong team of 3-4 generals to pass the map quickly.

I completed the mission after about 2 days of light play, and Gamehag confirmed the Soul Gems reward less than 24 hours later.

💎 Results and feelings

Easy mission, high reward.

The game is quite attractive if you like the strategy genre—collecting generals.

What I like most is that Gamehag pays very quickly and has an automatic progress <a href="https://thatsnotmyneighbor.org/">that's not my neighbor game</a> confirmation system; there is no need to send proof photos like some other sites.

💬 Conclusion

If you are new, I really recommend trying RAID: Shadow Legends as your first mission. It's easy and fast, and helps you understand how the Gamehag system works.

Has anyone done this mission before?
Please share your experience or the time you completed it in the comments section.

