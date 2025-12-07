Gem적립

novice rank iconS: PartyKirby emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 정말 마음이 따뜻해요
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: aw
novice rank iconS: 나와 내 여동생을 위한 아바터 물건
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: robux S로 무엇을 얻으려고 하시나요?
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 안녕!
SystemGamehag: 매일 보석 증정을 위해 우리 Discord에 가입하세요!
novice rank iconSara Jerradi: 안녕
novice rank iconS: 지금 포인트가 대략 470밖에 없어... 50 로벅스를 위해 최소 500이 필요해 ToT
novice rank icon01r0uirosachio: Flashbang emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 그렇지 않다면, 어쩔 수 없지
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 내가 코드를 얻으면, 재미있는 밈 게임
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 아무도 그 게임을 원하지 않는 것 같아서 Nickolodeon Kart Racers 2를 방금 골랐어요. 그래서 약 700 보석이었어요
apprentice rank iconDaniel Carter: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 상점에 들어가면 가격순으로 정렬하고 Steam 게임만 필터할 수 있어요
novice rank iconPontus Andersson: 꽤 저렴한 게임들?
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: ㅋㅋ
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 너 확실히 한 13살이지, 응?
novice rank iconS: 맨, 나도 지금 PC가 갖고 싶어, 그래야 포인트를 빨리 얻을 수 있어
novice rank iconS: 정말 멋지다
novice rank iconS: ooooooo
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 그래서 원하면 그것을 마이크로소프트 스토어에서 약 $15로 바꿀 수 있다는 거지
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 제가 정기적으로 마이크로소프트를 이용하기 때문에 Xbox 기프트 카드와 같은 것들에 대한 할인을 받습니다
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 세일 중인 게임을 살까 생각 중이야
novice rank iconS: 그것들을 무엇에 쓸 건가요?
apprentice rank iconScrubbby341: Yo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconS:
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 지금 인터넷을 지루해서 사용해서 13k 있어
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 일을 하고 디스코드와 스포티파이를 사용하기만 해도 아마 매주 수천 포인트를 벌어요
novice rank iconS: 제기랄 ut
novice rank iconS: 오오오
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 그래, 마이크로소프트 포인트는 정말 데스크톱 사용자에게만 좋다
novice rank iconS: 400 로벅스에 대해 ToT
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 나는 ??? 같았어
novice rank iconJohn Hancock:
novice rank iconS: 6k points
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 맙소사
novice rank iconS: 아니 아니
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 뭐 사고 있니?
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 6K ROBUX
novice rank iconS:
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 휴대폰이에요?
novice rank iconS: 6k가 필요해
novice rank iconS: 이미 그렇게 하고 있는데 하루에 겨우 100포인트 정도뿐이야
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 일관적이다
novice rank iconS: 정말 느리다아아아
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 그냥 거기 앉아서 Microsoft Edge를 많이 사용해
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 그것에 대한 최선의 선택은 아마도 마이크로소프트 포인트일 것이다
novice rank iconJohn Hancock: 로벅스 때문에 왔어? 오프
