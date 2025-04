Piano tiles 2

15 replies Last reply: Aug 17, 2024

Do you still play this game?

121 replies Last reply: Aug 17, 2024

From 1 to 10 rate this game

35 replies Last reply: Aug 17, 2024

What is your most tiles per second?

22 replies Last reply: Aug 13, 2024

does it help in improving your actual piano skills?

27 replies Last reply: Dec 31, 2023

HOW DO I GET GOOD?

18 replies Last reply: Oct 16, 2023

addicting game

1 replies Last reply: Sep 10, 2023

I can't find this app on Play Store