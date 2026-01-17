Gemकमाएँ

रेन

Gem744

novice rank iconhaha xd: हा हा
novice rank iconAvery >:D: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfkx l: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfkx l: मैंने वह प्राइम सर्वे किया और मुझे हजार से अधिक हरे रत्न मिले
SystemGamehag: दैनिक जेम गिवअवे के लिए हमारे Discord में शामिल हों!
adept rank iconhaniamala: monkaS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon3410434092: s'f's'fsfsf
novice rank iconJacob7179: Packwatch emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTatvmn: धन्यवाद!
novice rank iconABC: बधाई हो!
novice rank iconTatvmn: 620 बना लिया!
novice rank iconABC: खराबी से
novice rank icon我要攒个MC: मैं इसके बजाय कुछ गेम खेलूंगा
novice rank iconttty1900: 666
novice rank iconRussincat0: नमस्ते फिर से
enchanter rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconvkamix11: नाचो
SystemGamehag: 22 उपयोगकर्ताओं ने बारिश से Gem54 प्राप्त किए।
novice rank iconSeilafi Amelidda: कुछ आसान हैं, मैं इस समय एक वर्ड सर्च कर रहा/रही हूँ
novice rank iconvkamix11: मुझे नहीं पता। मैं केवल सर्वे का उपयोग करता/करती हूँ। बाकी बेकार लगते हैं
novice rank icon我要攒个MC: क्या वे गेम जो रत्न कमा सकते हैं वास्तव में उपयोगी हैं?
novice rank icon我要攒个MC: आह मिनोस!
novice rank iconEwella: ..
novice rank icon我要攒个MC: नहीं हो सकता, यह बहुत मुश्किल है
apprentice rank iconbirtalan_scs: 1f419 emote (inline chat version) 1f419 emote (inline chat version) 1f41a emote (inline chat version) 1f41a emote (inline chat version) 1fab8 emote (inline chat version) 1fab8 emote (inline chat version) 1fabc emote (inline chat version) 1fabc emote (inline chat version)
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: आप बहुत तेज़ जा रहे हैं, अपना समय लें
novice rank iconQERGG: djgdjsghdhshhwvdhh
novice rank iconChrisCape: वास्तव में
novice rank iconvkamix11: cpx मुझे कभी-कभी असफल सर्वेक्षण के लिए 10 रत्न देता है जो अच्छा है। बाकी सर्वेक्षण अक्सर असफलता में समाप्त होते हैं
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: आप केवल CPX कर सकते हैं, इसलिए CPX
SystemGamehag: दैनिक रत्न उपहार के लिए हमारे Discord में शामिल हों!
novice rank icon我要攒个MC: कौन बेहतर है, मुख्य सर्वेक्षण या CPX अध्ययन
apprentice rank iconbirtalan_scs: नमस्ते
novice rank iconKassis: Gamba emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTatvmn: ठीक है
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: आप केवल cpx कर सकते हैं
novice rank iconTatvmn: prime सर्वे के लिए किनका चुनाव करना चाहिए?
novice rank icon我要攒个MC: चेरी नहीं चल सकती?
novice rank iconTatvmn: अह!?
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: वहाँ पर कमाई गई सभी रत्न चेरी की तरह घटा दी जाती हैं, यदि आप चीनी हैं तो बचें
novice rank icon我要攒个MC: ये सर्वेबस बस हमेशा अच्छे वाले ही चुनते हैं, है ना?
novice rank icondabian: मैं भी चीन से प्रवेश कर सकता हूँ
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: चीन में नहीं
novice rank icondabian: क्या अब प्राइम में प्रवेश किया जा सकता है?
novice rank iconxiong_leo: PS मुआवजे पर निर्भर होकर कमाई करना
novice rank iconTatvmn: मैं किसी भी प्राइम को पास नहीं कर पा रहा/रही हूँ
novice rank iconxiong_leo: उनमें से कोई भी मेरी आवश्यकताओं को पूरा नहीं करता
novice rank icon3678435963: एक वेबसाइट cox 10 देता है, वह केवल 3 देता है
novice rank icondabian: करने में बहुत आसान
novice rank icondabian: अब प्राइम पर 2100 वाला वाला ढूँढो
