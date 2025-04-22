World of War Machines - WW2 Strategy Game

Prepare for World War II. The two sleeping giants—the Soviets and America—hasten their rearmament, building up their military might. Prepare for war by constructing, researching, and crafting equipment! Defeat AFV Platoons and Battle Groups and secure supplies and loot! Experience Historical Battles! In 1939, the situation reaches a boiling point. Germany goes eastward, demanding Poland to yield Danzig. It takes one spark to ignite the European conflict once more. Command the army with officers and NCOs who participated in World War II! Experience World War II battles, including the Invasion of Poland and Operation Uranus!