World of Rune is a free MMORPG from R2Games.





Choose from four available classes: Swordsman, Archer, Mage or Cleric and start a new adventure in the magical world of runes. Meet amazing characters and cute mystical creatures on your way, fight powerful enemies and discover the secrets behind the game's plot. Develop your character, collect new equipment, choose a companion and become the best player on the server!





Wait no more and play World of Rune today!