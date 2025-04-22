Universe Wars is a free browser strategy game in which you'll create your own empire.

Start your adventure in a modest village, which you will slowly begin to develop. Build new structures, explore new inventions and try to develop your civilization as best as possible. Manage employees so that you never run out of hands. Remember about the resources that are necessary for the life and further development of your empire. Create your own army and be ready for attacks from other players, but remember that you can also go into battle yourself! Make alliances, make tactical decisions and choose your own strategy, thanks to which you will stand at the top of civilization and your empire will be the most powerful!

