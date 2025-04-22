TRAHA is a Japanese, free, mobile MMORPG game developed by the NEXOS Company.

Join the mysterious world hidden within TRAHA and discover the rich, emotional history of this land. High-quality graphics allow you to create your own original character, and "Infinity class" will allow you to change classes freely during the game. Thanks to this, everyone will be able to find the right style of play without the need to create a new hero. Invite your friends and together enjoy a simple and wonderful game that you can play at any time on your phones!

Don't wait any longer and play TRAHA today!