Trading Legend is a free mobile simulation game developed by 37games studio.

Open your own business in Bianliang, the capital of Ancient China, where every alley is teeming with life and retailers compete for customer attention. Explore the neighborhood, open a store and develop your business to create an empire someday. Manage your capital well, invest, develop and open new businesses to conquer the market and use your money well. Join a guild that will help you in international trade and conquer the market together!

Wait no more and play Trading Legend now!