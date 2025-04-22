Time to be hero

It's time to become a Hero! In this browser game you will become a savior who must protect the city from various threats. Do not worry, although the first moments may seem difficult, but You have advisers who are ready to help or give a new task at each moment. You start, of course, with simple monsters, like boars and bears, defeating them, you earn gold, you will get new items, and of course you grow in strength! Over the time, you also will get masks that make you look like and give you the power of the monsters you have killed. In addition, there is an opportunity to fight in the Arena with other heroes with a similar level, and by beating them you you will get higher rank! The game has so many possibilities that it’s hard to tell everything, you have to explore it yourself. The battle system is intuitive and after the first battle the player will know exactly what to do. The graphics and music is gloomy, but this makes the game more climatic. Do not wait, conquer the world as a hero now!