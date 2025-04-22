Star Trek ™ Fleet Command is a completely free strategy game available on mobile phones with Android.

Start your adventure in a world that you know very well! If you're a fan of the Star Trek series, this game is definitely for you. On your way you will meet many iconic characters that will draw you even more in the atmosphere of the game. Invent your own strategy that will help you in battles against other players. Collect and build various ships available in the game, take part in dynamic space battles and conquer the galaxy!

Don't wait and play Star Trek ™ Fleet Command today!