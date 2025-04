Snack Jump is a free, mobile arcade game developed by Ray Mobile Games studio.

Simple and addictive Snack Jump gameplay will make your free time pleasant. Jump as high as you can and catch sweets on your way. Collect as much food as possible to earn extra points and bonuses. Thanks to Evo points, you will be able to develop and improve your creature, which will make it jump even further and higher.

