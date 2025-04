Romans: Age of Caesar is a free, strategic MMO game developed by Firefly studio.

Build Rome from scratch in the Age of Caesar. Cooperate with other players - share resources, rebuild trade routes and defend each other against barbarian attacks. Take care of the good condition of your army, which will be useful during numerous battles. Get involved in political games and deal cards in them - climb to the top to become a real Caesar!

Don't wait any longer and play Romans: Age of Caesar now!