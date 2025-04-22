Rise of Cultures is a free, mobile strategy game developed by InnoGames GmbH studio.

Create and develop a completely new civilization from scratch. Start with a small village that you will lead to real power over time. Collect resources and necessary materials, develop new technologies, discover new places and focus on research, thanks to which you will be able to provide people with a decent and peaceful life. Build an army, take part in battles and win wars to expand your territory and conquer as many lands as possible!

