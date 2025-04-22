Naraka: Bladepoint is a dynamic, free-to-play action game set in a world inspired by Chinese mythology and culture.

Players take on the role of characters equipped with unique skills and weapons, fighting on the island of Morus, where the fight goes down to the last player or team. The game combines elements of stealth, fighting and shooting, offering intense clashes on a virtual battlefield. Dexterity, tactics and the ability to use various weapons are crucial to victory, and dynamic gameplay and spectacular duels have made Naraka one of the most interesting titles in the battle royale genre.

