Maple Story

MapleStory is a free MMORRPG game, maintained in anime and fantasy climates, in which you will play the role of a hero born in order to restore the former peace in Maple World.





The game gives you the opportunity to choose one of over 40 characters, which you can then customize with all kinds of cosmetics. Build your skills tree yourself bu choosing from many interesting options. Invite friends to the game and develop your skills togheter, create a guild and travel the mountains, deserts and jungles in Maple World together. Thanks to the fast that the game is constatnly developing, you can discover more and more new locations and perform various missions, thanks to which you will get great items.





Don't wait, join MapleStory and save Maple World from the Black Mage!