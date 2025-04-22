LYN: The Lightbringer is a free mobile RPG game in which you'll be reborn as a hero to save the world!

Once the peaceful lands of the Vestri were inhabited by the gods of Light and Darkness, but incompatibilities led to war. The winning Light has dominated the land for 200 peaceful years. However, the enemy has turned around, and Vestri needs new heroes who will save the land. Create a team of knights and embark on an amazing adventure in which you will meet many friends and encounter powerful enemies. Test your strength in PvP battles and win the throne!

Become a true legend in LYN: The Lightbringer today!