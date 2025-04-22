King's Throne: Game of Lust iOS

King's Throne: Game of Lust is a free MMORPG available for mobile phones in which you'll experience the medieval royal life.

Start your adventure as the ruler of a new kingdom and start devising your strategy that you will follow as a new king. Create your own army of powerful knights, increase their strength and make them fight for you and your kingdom. Find love, thanks to which you will not only become a happy husband, but also be able to continue your dynasty. Raise your children, and then arrange weddings for them that can help you establish many alliances with other kingdoms. Become the best ruler on the server and show other players who is the most powerful!

Don't wait any longer and play King's Throne: Game of Lust today!