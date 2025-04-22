Gladiatus is an exciting browser game created by Gameforge, set in ancient Rome.

You take on the role of a newly released gladiator, ready to face the challenges of gladiator arenas. Your task is to gain fame and advance in the gladiator hierarchy by competing in epic fights, completing missions and conducting skillful trade transactions. Improve your combat skills, collect powerful equipment, and build alliances with other gladiators to conquer the arena world together. Can you become an invincible hero, gaining fame and fortune in the unforgiving world of ancient Rome? The answer lies in your hands on this exciting journey to glory and domination.

Don't wait and play Gladiatus today!