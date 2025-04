Game of Sultans is a free, mobile strategy game developed by Mechanist Internet Technologies studio.

Build your empire as the Sultan and lead it to wealth and abundance with the help of the Viziers. Create your own love story, fall in love and get descendants whom you can proudly raise. Take care of your pets and heirs, develop your empire and make everyone live well. Collect resources, upgrade buildings, create an army and conquer the world!

Wait no more and play Game of Sultans now!