Fleet Command – Kill enemy ship & win Legion War

The game requires to download the Android emulator - BlueStacks!









Fleet Command is a mobile strategy game, inspired by the real warfare of navy ships.





The production is very intuitive, and the tutorial included in it will allow you to quickly implement even people who do not have experience in RTS and war games. However, thanks to extensive support, players can quickly learn more complex maneuvers that will lead them to victory.





This fantastic strategy game is waiting for you to play it! Take over the waters right now, destroying the ships of your enemies in Fleet Command.