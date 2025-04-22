Felspire is another browser action MMORPG in a series. The game is characterized by the simplicity of the gameplay, and that is why this position will be perfect for your lazy Sunday afternoons. The graphics are very nice and the game has a lot of available functions and extended number of tasks.



The player may choose between the three classes of the character: the warrior, the archer or the wizard.

The aim of this game is to collect the animals which will help us to explore this magic world. Be careful, because you will meet not only a lot of friends, but also a lot of enemies...