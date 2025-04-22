Farm Diary-Match 3 Game is a free, fun match-three game available for iOS mobile phones.

Start your new peaceful life on the farm. Join a cute girl who will introduce you to a new world of village life. Combine three of the same pets and clear the board to complete the level. Test your skills in over a hundred different levels and get the highest score possible. Solve puzzles and train your brain while having a great time alone or with friends. Advance to the next levels, unlock new chapters and meet lots of cute animals!

Wait no more and try Farm Diary-Match 3 Game now!