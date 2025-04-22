Rain

Gem6

unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
unranked rank iconkirill: всем пр
unranked rank iconАня Бедойя Камачо: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

22

0/160

E-Sim

E-Sim

E-Sim

Information

E-Sim is a free, strategic browser game in which you work for the good of your homeland.

Choose from over 188 countries the one where you want to live. Take up many career paths and take care of the development of the economy. Get employed in the firm of another player, and spend the money you earn on, among other things, the food you need to live. If you gain enough experience, you'll be able to start your own business over time, and other players will be able to work for you. Take care of your company, make sensible decisions and try to make it prosper so that you can turn it into a company and go public to get even more money. If you are interested in politics, you can prove yourself here. Take part in the elections, create a good campaign and devise an action plan, and maybe other players will vote for you! The player who becomes president has influence on such choices as starting a war with another country. Countries are fighting with each other for control over new lands where they can find more raw materials that will further support the economy.

Don't wait any longer and start playing E-Sim today!

Recent Forum Posts

Why does it exiest?

1 replies

Last reply: Nov 15, 2020

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy