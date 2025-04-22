Dice Dreams is a free, mobile adventure game developed by SuperPlay studio.

Help brave Bob save his Kingdom, which was attacked in his absence. Gather your helpers and go on a journey together to rebuild Bob's beloved land. Roll your dice, collect Gold Coins and precious gems to rebuild your kingdom. Attack your opponents, steal their resources and get rich with successful robberies! Invite your friends and develop your Kingdoms together, or fight with each other.

Don't wait any longer and try Dice Dreams now.