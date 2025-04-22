Deep Town: Idle Mining Tycoon is a free mobile game created by Game Veterans studio.

Dig as deep as you can to find unique treasures and discover the secrets of the underground tunnels. Choose the right strategy that will allow you to find as many treasures as possible. Completely automate the mine, get a lot of money and invest it in improving your production. Get into it for good, invite your friends and create a guild to constantly improve together and compete with other guilds.

Don't wait and play Deep Town: Idle Mining Tycoon today!