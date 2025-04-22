Darkmoon Realm is a free role-playing game for mobile phones full of interesting heroes, beautiful locations and spectacular fights.

In this fantastic game you are transferred to a colorful world full of wonders and magic. Create a guild or play alone, hunt demons and climb to the top of the rankings. Travel huge dungeons that hide wonderful treasures and collect equipment for yourself and your companions. Improve acquired items to become even more powerful!

Don't wait any longer and join Darkmoon Realm today!